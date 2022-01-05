2021 AFCON: Super Eagles Reveal Squad Numbers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have revealed their new squad numbers ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye would adorn the number one jersey, while Francis Uzoho has 23 leaving Daniel Akpeyi with 16 jersey. The third goalkeeper John Noble has 27.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo retains his number 10, Odion Ighalo will wear number 9, while Chidera Ejuke will wear number 13.

In the absence of injured duo; Leon Balogun and Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi and Frank Onyeka will wear number 6 and 8 jerseys respectively.

Forwards; Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq will put on numbers 19 and 24.

Talented midfielder Kelechi Nwakali

will wear number 25.

The Super Eagles will start their campaign at the 2021 AFCON finals against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11.

The West Africans will then face Sudan on January 15, before their final group game versus Guinea Bissau on January 19.

