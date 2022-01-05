2021 AFCON: Super Eagles Reveal Squad Numbers

By
Headliners
-
1


The Super Eagles of Nigeria have revealed their new squad numbers ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye would adorn the number one jersey, while Francis Uzoho has 23 leaving Daniel Akpeyi with 16 jersey. The third goalkeeper John Noble has 27.

1xBit

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo retains his number 10, Odion Ighalo will wear number 9, while Chidera Ejuke will wear number 13.

FB IMG 16414087492549454

n1bet nigeria banner 300x250 2

In the absence of injured duo; Leon Balogun and Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi and Frank Onyeka will wear number 6 and 8 jerseys respectively.

Forwards; Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq will put on numbers 19 and 24.

Talented midfielder Kelechi Nwakali
will wear number 25.

The Super Eagles will start their campaign at the 2021 AFCON finals against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11.

The West Africans will then face Sudan on January 15, before their final group game versus Guinea Bissau on January 19.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR