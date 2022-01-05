Balogun Closing In On Middlesbrough Move

Folarin Balogun is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Balogun signed a new four-year deal with Arsenal in 2021 but has struggled for opportunities in Mikel Arteta’s first XI this season.

With only two Premier League appearances under his belt in the 2021-22 season, Balogun has been tipped to head out on loan for the final six months of the campaign.

Sheffield United attempted to sign Balogun during Chris Wilder’s tenure, and The Express now reports that the striker will now link up with the former Blades boss at Middlesbrough.

The report adds that confirmation of the 20-year-old’s temporary switch to the Riverside Stadium can be expected before the end of the week, and the Championship side will fork out the entirety of his weekly £40k wage during his loan spell.

Balogun has not played in the Premier League since August but…