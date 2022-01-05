Chelsea Move Closer To Final After Overcoming Spurs In First-Leg Semis 

Chelsea took control in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with a 2-0 victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the first-leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Romelu Lukaku was called to the starting line-up after being dropped for his controversial interview, while Saul and Jorginho are recalled into the midfield with Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante dropping out.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead in the fifth minute with a deflected effort from close range after some good work by Marcos Alonso down the left flank.

The Blues doubled their lead 10 minutes before the halftime break when Ben Davies deflected Hakim Ziyech’s cross while trying to clear at the far post.

Tuchel was forced into a change at the start of the second half as Havertz was unable to recover from an early knock and was replaced by countryman Timo Werner.

Werner should have put the home side three goals clear after the hour mark after…