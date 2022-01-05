Different Horse Racing Bets Explained

Betting in sports is not really that difficult once you get used to how things work, but you may need to take some time out to learn the basics. In this post, we will provide newcomers with a crash course in different types of betting, in relation to horse races. Let’s get straight to it then with Singles.

Single Bet

Just as simple as it sounds, the single bet is when someone bets on a single horse winning a particular race.

Each Way Bet

The same as single bets but as long as the horse comes in 1st, 2nd, or 3rd, you will still win but your winnings will depreciate from 1st – 3rd in descending order. Some of the longer races may allow each-way bets to win up to the 5th position. Each way single bets cost roughly two times the money it would cost you to place a “win-only” single bet.

Double Bet

To place and win a double bet you will need to make sure that all the following criteria are met: