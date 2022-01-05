Diouf Backs Senegal Ahead Of Eagles, Egypt, Others As Favourite For 2021 AFCON

Two-time CAF Player of the Year El Hadji Diouf has tipped his country Senegal ahead of the likes of Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon and other African football heavyweights as favourites for this year’s AFCON.

The Teranga Lions go into the 2021 AFCON as the number one ranked side in Africa and one of the favourites.

Despite producing some of the best talents on the continent, Senegal are yet to win the AFCON.

In their two AFCON final appearances in 2002 and 2019, they lost to Cameroon and Algeria respectively.

And ahead of this year’s edition Diouf is confident Senegal, who will parade the likes of Sadio Mane, Edourd Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, will get it right this time.

“My first favorite is Senegal, who lost last edition final to Algeria, and today we must win,” the former Liverpool star was quoted on cafonline.com.

“Anything we do without winning the trophy will be failure. There are other great teams, and it will be a very tough competition, perhaps the toughest in recent…