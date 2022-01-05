Don’t Leave Juventus –Pjanic Warns Morata, De Ligt

Miralem Pjanic has warned Alvaro Morata and Matthijs de Ligt about leaving Juventus.

The pair have been linked with Pjanic’s club Barcelona.

But the on-loan Besiktas midfielder in an interview with Football Italia warned Morata and De Ligt to think twice before leaving Juventus’

“Morata has had an amazing career so far. He played for big clubs like Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Sometimes players need motivation, but I would think twice before leaving a club where I feel well.

“Morata knows what to do, Barcelona hired Xavi, a coach who knows the club really well, I don’t know the details, but I’ve always heard that Morata was happy at Juventus even if when Barcelona call you always need to think about it.

“De Ligt has three years left in his contract with Juventus, he has the right commitment, but I don’t know if Barcelona are interested.

“He made a great choice by deciding to join Juventus and work with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, he is…