Eagles To Depart For Garoua Today Via Charted Flight

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will depart for Garoua, Cameroon, today January 5th 2022, via chartered flight ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

This was revealed by the Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji.

According to the spokesman, the Eagles will depart Nigeria at 8pm for the venue of their Group D games.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze is the latest player to arrive the team’s Abuja camp.

The Villarreal forward arrived on Wednesday morning which has taken the number of players to 25.

On Tuesday night Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo hit the camp from his base.

The three players still expected are Odion Ighalo, Jamilu Collins and Tyronne Ebuehi.

In camp now

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes,…