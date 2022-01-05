FG Sends Forth Super Eagles As President Buhari Urges Team To Soar In Cameroon

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Tuesday night sent forth the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon with a dinner.

The well attended event was held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, the Director of Federations and Elite Athletes Development(FEAD), Dr Simon Ebhojiaye, Nigeria Football Federation(NFF)2nd Vice President, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and board members, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and Yahaya Kwande were in attendance.

Also at the event were the Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Femi Adeagbo, NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire and NFF Director of Finance.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday…