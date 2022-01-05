Liverpool Must Speed Up Salah’s Contract Talks

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes the club must secure Mohamed Salah’s future as soon as possible.

The Egyptian winger is heading to African Cup of Nations duty this month, and will miss a few Premier League games as a result.

His present contract expires in the summer of 2023, and Johnson hopes an extension is signed before the season concludes.

Johnson told talkSPORT.com: “I know Mo loves the club, I don’t think he wants to leave and I don’t think the club want him to leave, it’s not a difficult deal to agree is it?

Read Also: Musa: NFF Yet To Offset Eagles’ Two-Match Allowances

“I don’t know what the hold up is.

“From a business side, you can’t let a player like that leave the club for free. I can’t believe the club have let it get this far down the line… I think it’s crazy.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…