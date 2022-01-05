Salah Tips Egypt To Lift AFCON 2021 Trophy

Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah has predicted that the team will lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven-time AFCON champions are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. They will face the Super Eagles in the opening Group D fixture on January 11.

The Super Eagles have recorded eight wins and five draws in 18 games in all competitions against Egypt.

The forward came close to lifting the trophy in 2017, but Egypt lost to Cameroon in the finals.

After another disappointing outing on home soil in 2019, the Pharaohs head to Cameroon 2021, as one of the favourites.

Salah wrote (in Arabic) on Instagram: “The road is not easy, but we will fight to come back with the cup. Stay behind us #EncourageEgypt”.

