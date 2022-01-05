Super Eagles Face Cameroonian Club Cotonsport In Friendly Friday

The Super Eagles will take on Cameroonian champions Cotonsport Garoua in a friendly on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter which will be played behind closed doors will take place on the practice pitch of the Stade de Roumde, Garoua.

It will kick-off at 4pm local time.

The Super Eagles will start their campaign in Cameroon against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11.

The West Africans will then face Sudan on January 15, before their final group game versus Guinea Bissau on January 19.

The Eagles will fly out to Cameroon tonight on a special flight.

They are scheduled to depart Abuja 8pm.

