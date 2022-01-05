Trending On Complete Sports 05.01.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

 

FG Sends Forth Super Eagles As President Buhari Urges Team To Soar In Cameroon

✅https://www.completesports.com/fg-sends-forth-super-eagles-as-president-buhari-urges-team-to-soar-in-cameroon/

2021 AFCON: Super Eagles To Depart For Garoua Today Via Charted Flight As Chukwueze Arrive Camp

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2021-afcon-super-eagles-to-depart-for-garoua-today-via-charted-flight/

 

Musa: NFF Yet To Offset Eagles’ Two-Match Allowances

✅ https://www.completesports.com/musa-nff-yet-to-offset-eagles-two-match-allowances/

 

Chukwueze Makes Laliga Team Of The Week

✅ https://www.completesports.com/chukwueze-makes-laliga-team-of-the-week/

 

Eguavoen Defends Non-Inclusion Of More Local Players In AFCON Squad



