Watford’s Sarr Joins Senegal AFCON Squad Despite Injury

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) have announced that Watford midfielder, Ismaila Sarr, will join the national team squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sarr was initially left-out of the Senegal squad for the 2021 AFCON, after Watford claimed that he had suffered a knee ligament injury on November 20 against Manchester United and was therefore unable to play the tournament.

The Hornets even revealed that they sent the FSF the Sarr’s medical status and recovery schedule, including the clinical diagnosis of his injury and the MRI scans detailing the extent of the injury.

Watford’s letter was in response to the FSF’s statement, in which they claimed that the club was seeking ‘all means to prevent a player from playing with his national team‘, describing it as ‘disrespectful, pernicious and discriminatory behaviour of the leaders of Watford’.

Now it appears that the issue between both parties has been…