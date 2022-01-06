2021 AFCON: UPDATE – Aribo Arrives, 24 Players Now In Camp

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

This brings the number of players currently in their Abuja camp to 24.

With Aribo’s arrival which was on Tuesday night four players are still being expected. The players are Samuel Chukwueze, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins and Odion Ighalo.

This will be Aribo’s first appearance for Nigeria at a major tournament.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development hosted the Eagles to a send forth party.

The three-time African champions will kickoff this year’s AFCON against Egypt on Tuesday.

24 players currently in camp:

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England);…