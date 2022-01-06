AFCON 2021: Profiles Of All 24 Teams

Ahead of the kick off of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, on Sunday January 9, 2022, this piece profiles the 24 teams who are contesting for the ultimate prize – their respective coaches, star players, and each nation’s previous appearances and achievements in the tournament.

GROUP A

CAMEROON

Qualification: Hosts/Group F winners ahead of Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mozambique

Appearances: 20th (Last appearance: 2019)

Record: Five time winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Coach: Antonio Conceicao has been in charge since September 2019. His preferred formation is a 4-3-3. The Portuguese tactician has overseen 16 matches, winning 9, losing twice (to Ivory Coast and Cape Verde) and drawing 5 matches. He has quietly and unobtrusively rebuilt Cameroon back into the solid, powerful outfit of old. Not flashy. But efficient. As AFCON 2021/hosts, there is enormous pressure on Conceicao to lead the Indomitable Lions to a sixth African…