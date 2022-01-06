BetKing Customers To Watch AFCON 2021 Live; N100m Worth Prizes

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 a few days away, BetKing has announced that it is giving four people the chance to watch the tournament in Cameroon.

The sports and digital entertainment company disclosed this to journalists in Lagos during the unveiling of its ‘AFKON Promotion’ scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

BetKing online and offline customers also stand a chance to win 43-inch Hisense Smart TV sets, several PlayStation 5 console, free betting credit, smartphones, and the grand prize of a JAC S2 SUV for three lucky customers. The ‘AFKON Promotion’ is open to new and existing BetKing customers and is only available on Sportsbook. Virtual games and simulated reality are not included.

To participate in the ‘BetKing AFKON Promotion,’ BetKing customers are required to place a bet of a minimum of N500 on an accumulator with at least 5 selections, at 1.20 odds per selection. The bet must include one Africa Cup of Nations 2021 event among…