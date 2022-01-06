Carabao Cup: ‘Tottenham’s Level Has Dropped A Lot’  -Conte On Defeat To Chelsea 

Antonio Conte says Tottenham Hotspur has dropped a lot following their defeat to former club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final.

A Kai Havertz 5th minute opener and an own goal by Ben Davies sealed on 34 minutes, saw Chelsea record a 2-0 win.

And reacting to the defeat, Conte admits there is a lot of work to so at Spurs.

“This game confirmed what I thought about the difference between the teams. In the last years the level of Tottenham has dropped a lot.

“There is a lot of work to do, in this moment, it is very difficult to understand which part you take to improve because there is a lot of situations to improve. We need so much time, and patience.

“We have to be humble, to understand the situation at the moment and continue to work to improve our players, then we will see.

“I am always very honest with my players, we have to clap the performance of Chelsea. I like to tell the truth and with a good lie you don’t go anywhere. We have to try to change this…



Source: Complete Sports

