Checkmating Salah Not Enough To Stop Egypt –Finidi Warns Eagles

Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian midfielder, George Finidi has urged Super Eagles players to concentrate their attention on other players in the Egyptian team and not Mohamed Salah alone.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D opening game on January 11.

Finidi, who won the competition with Nigeria in 1994, told Filgoal that the Liverpool forward and Premier League highest goalscorer this season, Salah could pose a threat to Nigeria but warned the Super Eagles about other Egyptian stars.

“I don’t think so. I think in football you have eleven players, everybody has his own role.

“Definitely Salah is a key player for the team and even if you stop him there are other players that can do magic, that can do their best as well to make sure that they win.

“If you add Salah if he has a good day then he’s going to be a problem, if he’s not having a good day definitely you have a chance to win.

“I…