Chelsea Boss Tuchel Confirms Two New Positive Cases

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the club has two more positive COVID-19 cases.

The Blues had to do without Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in their Carabao Cup semi final first leg game against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Despite missing two key players, Chelsea managed a relatively comfortable 2-0 win at home.

Tuchel told Sky Sports before kick-off: “Yeah, unfortunately Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante [positive for COVID-19], which is huge for us because they’re two key players.

“We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging, but we will push. The guys who are here have our trust, have our belief, and we will push them and push things to the maximum.

“It hasn’t changed the situation since some weeks ago, but it is not the moment to constantly repeat it. I expressed my opinion and from here we are looking for solutions. I have trust in the…