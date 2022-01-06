Flutterwave Sponsors AFCON 2021 Broadcast On Afrosport Tv

MILLIONS OF AFRICANS TO GET UNHINDERED ACCESS TO THE AFCON 2021 AND OTHER SPORTS CONTENT ON AFROSPORT TV

Sport fans across Nigeria and the whole of Africa are in for a great time as Africa’s first continental Free-To-Air (FTA) sports channel, Afrosport TV, commences operations on Free Digital Terrestrial Television Network. Afrosport TV will be a 24-hour free continent-wide sports channel in Nigeria, delivering top notch content in sports that are hitherto found only on Pay TV channels.

To support and ensure unrestricted access to great sports content, Flutterwave, the Fintech Unicorn of Africa has pledged its support for Afrosport TV by taking up the sponsorship of the AFCON 2021 broadcast. The sponsorship would facilitate the world class delivery of the AFCON 2021 on free-to-air TVs in Nigeria as well as on the African Union of Broadcasters’ (AUB) network across the continent.

The AFCON 2021, which kicks off on 9 January 2022, is the biggest continental football extravaganza…