Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Man City’s FA Cup Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not take charge of affairs from the touchline, when his side face Swindon Town in Friday’s FA Cup after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League champions confirmed this in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

The Manchester club also revealed that Guardiola’s assistant Juanma Lillo also tested positive for the virus.

“Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

