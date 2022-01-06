‘Ighalo Eager To Play For Nigeria At 2021 AFCON; Ebuehi, Collins To Arrive Friday’ -Eguavoen

Austine Eguavoen has revealed that Odion Ighalo is eager to feature at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations despite his club Al Shabab refusing to release him for the tournament.

The Saudi Arabia club objected to Ighalo’s involvement at the AFCON and reiterated that NFF missed the official deadline to call up the player.

The Riyad club official Majid Al-Marzouki told Al Arabiya’s In the Goal TV program that Ighalo’s letter of invitation did not reach the club within the period specified by FIFA for receiving players’ call-up letters.

But despite the setback Eguavoen, speaking from the Eagles camp in Garoua published on NFF TV, said Ighalo is doing his best to be with the team.

The 1994 AFCON winner also disclosed why it would not be possible to replace the former Manchester United if he eventually does not turn up.

“We spoke, exchange text messages and from his response he is doing everything to come by. I thought of replacing him, I gave a deadline and tried to bring…