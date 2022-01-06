NFF Yet To Offset Eagles’ Two-Match Allowances

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa has disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are yet to offset the two-match allowances they owe the team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa made this known on Tuesday in a press conference in Abuja, where he stated that the entire squad will have a meeting with the Federation to deliberate on how to stick with a plan.

The former Leicester City star, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON title, also revealed that the team is prepared to make the nation proud in Cameroon.

“We are owed two games allowances by the NFF and we will be having a meeting when every player is in camp.

“The coaches, officials of the NFF and representatives of the players will meet to discuss, so we can stick with a plan.

“We have been together for a while now and we are ready for this tournament.”

Recall that Nigeria is pitted in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. Thy will commence their campaign…