Rice Targets Champions League Spot For West Ham

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says the current team is capable of big things.

The Irons are targeting a top four finish this season.

Rice told whufc.com: “I feel like we can achieve good things. We want the Champions League, that’s what everybody wants. I feel like top six is more of a bigger aim for us.

“We’ve gone for everything. We’ve rotated the squad as much as we can. There are so many positives to take and if we really look towards the European games coming up, when we’ll probably play a big side, I feel like we can really go far.

“We’re fifth in the league at the moment, we’re flying, and we’re into the knock-out rounds of the Europa League. There are lots of positives and every time we play at home, we can feel that presence from the fans. We love playing in front of them.

“There’s no limits to what we can do. We just need to stick together, keep doing what we do best and see where the season takes us.”

