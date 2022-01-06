Sierra Leone Coach Reveals Death Threats Over Squad Selection

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has revealed death threats were sent to him prior to naming his final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Keister disclosed that he reported the matter to the police after receiving two threats – regarding the inclusion of certain players – a day before announcing his 28-msn squad.

“I think it’s very, very sad that it has to come to this,” Keister told BBC Sport Africa.

“Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that.

“I don’t think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] – and if they are not, this is what they are going to do.”

Read Also: Eguavoen Defends Non-Inclusion Of More Local Players In AFCON Squad

Keister – who played for Sierra Leone senior national team between 2000 to 2002 – qualified the West African for Afcon for the first time since 1996, picking a ticket alongside Nigeria in Group L that boast Benin…