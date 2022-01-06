Super Eagles More Focused On AFCON 2021 Trophy

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye says he’s optimistic the team can win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Okoye made this known in an interview with Brila FM, where he stated that Nigeria is more focused on the opening Group D game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will be making his debut at the bi-annual tournament and has promised to give his best in Cameroon.

“We are more focused on the trophy and nothing but the AFCON trophy.

“I think it’s important how you enter the tournament, If you enter the tournament with a very good game then they already know about you.

”So I think the first game is going to be very important after that it’s just doing my thing and be at my best.

“It’s a team achievement, we want to get goals and also not concede goals but as goalkeepers, the less goals we concede, the more points for our team”.

