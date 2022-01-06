Tottenham Will Overcome Chelsea In Reverse Fixture –Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is not giving up on reaching the Carabao Cup final.

The North London side were beaten 2-0 away from home against their city rivals Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Goals from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal gave the Blues a commanding lead to take into the second leg.

Kane, who did not have the best of games, remained upbeat on social media post-game.

“Paid the price for a poor first half,” he wrote on Twitter. But the tie isn’t over yet.

“Great noise from the away end.”

