Underestimate Sudan At Your Peril

Former Newcastle, Fulham and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark, has warned the Super Eagles of Nigeria and other teams not to underestimate Sudan ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Sudan, winners of the 1970 AFCON on home soil, will face the Eagles, Egypt and Guinea-Bissau in Group D at this year’s edition.

They will be playing at the AFCON this month for the first time since 2012.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: ‘Why We Can Upset Super Eagles’ –Guinea-Bissau Defender

And despite the side relying heavily on locally-based players Clark, a former coach of Sudanese club Al-Merrikh, says there is enough talent in the country.

“Sudanese football is on the up,” the 49-year-old current coach of Al-Ittihad of Oman told BBC Sport Africa.

“I had a big group of players who were playing a big part in that [national team], so the standard was good, the players were so respectful — very, very hard working, listened to every word you said.

“I was at the qualification game against…