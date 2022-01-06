Why Man United Must Sell Ronaldo In Summer

Manchester United have been told to sell Cristiano Ronaldo immediately to let the younger players lead the line next season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, Aston Villa’s former striker, believes that the Portugal legend’s arrival at Old Trafford has done more harm than good to the club’s development.

Ronaldo has netted 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season but much has been made of his return.

Ronaldo has been strongly criticized for his attitude when the goals are not coming his way.

Agbonlahor is of the opinion that the system doesn’t work with Ronaldo and Cavani leading the line and believes the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford would do a better job.

“Ronaldo looks like he’s using a yard of pace every time he plays,” he told Football Insider.

“Ronaldo and Cavani, two up front, doesn’t work every game because you need one of those players to drop into midfield and get the ball. That’s where they missed Fernandes….