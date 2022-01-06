‘Why We Can Upset Super Eagles’  

Guinea-Bissau defender Fernandy Mendy has explained why he believes his country can upset Group D heavyweights Super Eagles of Nigeria and Pharoahs of Egypt.

Mendy, 27, who plays for Scottish League One club Alloa Athletic, stated that a win against Sudan in their first group game, will give Guinea-Bissau the confidence needed to face the Eagles and Egypt with the possibility of a positive result.

“Everyone knows we have a very tough group and we have Sudan in the first game,” Mendy was quoted on Scotsman.com.

“If we can win that game, then it will give everyone the confidence to try to do something against the biggest teams.

“Nothing is impossible in the tournament, anything can happen in football and we all believe we can do something good.”

And on coming up against one of the best forwards in world football, Mohamed Salah, Mendy expressed confidence of handling him.

He added:”I’m…