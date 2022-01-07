Abu-Jabal Egypt Goalkeeper Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Pharoahs of Egypt second choice goalkeeper Mohamed Abu-Jabal has tested positive for coronavirus, just one day before the squad plan to travel to Cameroon for the AFCON.

The Egyptian Football Association disclosed this on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The football body also revealed that legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, who is also part of Carlos Queiroz’s coaching crew also tested positive for COVID-19.





Legendary Pharoahs of Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary

The seven-time African champions were set to travel to Garoua, Cameroon on Saturday morning where they will face Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

However, it has not been confirmed yet whether the duo will miss the whole tournament or will travel later to join their teammates, especially as CAF allows players who have recovered from COVID-19 to take part in the games, but after some medical tests.

Also Read: Egypt FA President: Our Goal Is To Win AFCON

Abu-Jabal, 32, was expected to be the backup…