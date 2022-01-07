CAF Confirms Use Of VAR In All 52 Matches

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has confirmed the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in all 52 matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

This is the first time that the VAR will be used for all matches. Recall that in 2019 in Egypt, CAF started using VAR from the quarterfinals.

However, with CAF advancing with plans not only to improve the image of refereeing but also produce world class match officials in Africa, the implementation of VAR in all 52 matches in Cameroon is a step in the right direction.

A list of 63 top match officials, including women top referees Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) will officiate the TotalEnergies Africa Vup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 matches.

The list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries. The roster includes two referees from the CONCACAF as part of our inter-confederation skills…