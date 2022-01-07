Dennis Wins Watford December Player, Goal Of The Month Awards 

Emmanuel Dennis has been crowned the winner of both the Watford Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for December.

The Hornets announced Dennis as the winner on their official website.

Dennis hit the ground running during the first half of his maiden Premier League season and has now clinched the Player of the Month award for the third time (August, November and December).

In the Player of the Month competition the Nigeria international came up against Men’s teammate Moussa Sissoko, and Golden Girls Emma Beckett and Georgie Ferguson.

Despite the postponed games and the strong group of nominees, Dennis was able to maintain his form taking his tally for this season to eight goals with three more strikes against Chelsea, Brentford and West Ham United.

In the Goal of the Month category, the 24-year-old faced tough competition with three other wonderful strikes over the festive period.

With two composed finishes in the running for the plaudits, it would be the latter…