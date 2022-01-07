Eagles Attack Still Needs To Be Worked On  

Austine Eguavoen says a lot of work still needs to be done on the Super Eagles attack ahead of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which will commence in two days time.

The Eagles beat Cameroon club Coton Sport 2-0 in a practice game in Garoua on Friday.

Goals from skipper Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze, earned the Eagles a comfortable win.

But interim coach Eguavoen stated that the coaching crew still need to work on the attacking third of the team.

“In front of goal we are too few and that’s what we have to work on,” he said on NFF TV after the game.

“Crosses were coming, ball possession is good, playing to the side which is our strength is very good but arriving in the box with fewer players is not so good and that is what we are going to work on in the next few days.”

However, he praised the players for their overall performance.

“We played two sets of teams, first half 11 players…