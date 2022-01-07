Egypt FA President: Our Goal Is To Win AFCON

The Egyptian FA (EFA) newly-elected president, Gamal Allam, said that they will give the national team all the necessary resources to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt are set to start their journey in the tournament’s group stage next Tuesday, when they face Nigeria at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The Pharaohs will be strong contenders, not only to finish top of their group but to also to reach the final stages of the competition, and compete for the title.

Despite the fierce competition they will find along the way, Allam believes the team is capable of lifting the trophy and has put it as their only goal.

“Egypt won’t go to Cameroon just for show, our goal is to win the Africa Cup of Nations, and this is what we will play for,” Allam told Sada El-Balad TV.

“The Football Association will give its full support to the national team to achieve the desired goal, which is to win the African Cup of Nations,” he added.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…