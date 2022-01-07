‘I’m More Committed At Chelsea’

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has assured fans of his commitment as his contract runs down.

The Spaniard recently passed 450 Blues appearances and started his 300th Premier League game in the draw with Brighton last week. He has said his focus is fully on achieving his short-term goals at the club, which includes winning silverware this season.

“As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game,” Azpilicueta told the club’s website.

“They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

“I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season.”

Azpilicueta has played under nine Chelsea managers – including interim bosses – and has spotted a common theme among them all while…