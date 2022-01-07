‘Indomitable Lions Ready For Action’ –Eto’o Hunts AFCON Title As Fecafoot Boss

President of Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o says the Indomitable Lions are battle ready for the commencement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having won the trophy twice in 2000 and 2002, the former Barcelona star stated via his official Instagram handle that Cameroon can’t wait to run the show on Sunday.

“At Yesterday’s training session in Olembe Stadium, one thing was clear: the Indomitable Lions are ready for action. Two days left until #AFCON 2021”, a happy Eto’o enthused in his Instagram handle.

Recall that the Indomitable Lions are pitted in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde. They will kick off their campaign as host nation on Sunday in an opening match against Burkina Faso.

The four-time African Footballer of The Year has expressed his confidence that his home country Cameroon will host a “beautiful party” for the bi-annual tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to hold from the 9th of January to the 6th of February,…