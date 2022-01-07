‘Klopp’s Remarks On AFCON 2021 Baseless’

Former Cameroon midfielder, Geremi Njitap has revealed that he will never forgive Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp over his comment about the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Klopp had in November, while talking about the lack of international breaks for his players from then until March, told the press that there was a ‘little tournament in Africa’ coming up in January.

However, in an interview with Dailymail, Geremi has hit out at Klopp for claiming that the AFCON is a ‘little tournament’.

“When Jurgen Klopp described the Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament’ I was far from impressed.

“A lot of fans from outside of Africa may not know but in my view, AFCON is the third most important football tournament on the planet and it means so much to anyone competing on this stage.

“I am unhappy about Klopp’s remarks, to say the least, and think it’s a big shame that the Liverpool manager has not respected the competition.”

