Like Guardiola, Mourinho, I’m Under Pressure To Deliver AFCON 2021 Trophy

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that he’s under massive pressure to deliver the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Speaking from the Eagles training camp in Garoua, Eguavoen stated he has been saddled with a huge responsibility and he’s confident they will make Nigeria proud.

“Pressure yes, I am obviously. It’s just not me, even with Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola or Gernot Rohr you can’t say you won’t be under pressure.

“It’s like Manchester City, one of the best teams in the World at the moment, playing the best brand of football at the moment but with Guardiola, one coach that I adore, he has been unable to win the UEFA Champions League with City. You cannot say he is not under pressure to win it.

“People expect Nigeria to win the AFCON and that puts me under some pressure but I will take it and digest it. We take each game as it comes. All the teams here have come to prove a point.”

Eguavoen was the captain…