My Desire Is To Score Hat-trick For Barca, Denmark In 2022 –Braithwaite

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has set himself a new target for 2022.

Braithwaite has always been positive and optimistic on social media. The latest example came on Thursday when the Barcelona striker published an ambitious tweet.

“Looking at my objectives for 2022,” he said. “A small personal goal is: Scoring a hat trick for FC Barcelona and the danish national team. And why not multiple! Let’s go.”

Braithwaite is currently out injured after undergoing surgery on Sept. 16 but isn’t too far away from a return to first-team football for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Barça hope the Denmark international, signed from Leganes in 2020, could be back in action in January.

“I am like a machine that every 10 years needs an update,” he said recently. “It’s only an injury, just something like a software update.”

