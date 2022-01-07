My Goal Is To Play At 2022 World Cup For Denmark

Christian Eriksen says he’s optimistic of representing Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup regardless of his heart issue.

Recall that early this week, the former Inter Milan star stated that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.

Eriksen, who played over 300 times for Spurs and was instrumental in their rise to the top table of English football, is upbeat about his chances of a return to the elite level.

In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR1 he said his heart was “not an obstacle”.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen said.

“I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along.It’s a goal, a dream. Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel… I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.

“That’s been my goal and it’s still some time away, so until then I’m just…