Olonisakin Charges Super Eagles To Win 2021 AFCON

The Nigeria High Commissioner to Cameroon, Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin, has charged the Super Eagles to win the 2021 AFCON.

Olonisakin stated this in a video published on NFF TV, while officially welcoming the team to Cameroon for the tournament.

He assured the three-time AFCON winners that they will not lack support in the course of the competition, as he has mobilised the Nigerian community in Cameroon to be behind them.

“The head of delegation, the chief coach, coaching crew and supporting staff and my amiable Super Eagles Players I’m really privileged to speak to you again.

“I want to on behalf of the High Commission in Cameroon and the Nigeria community in Cameroon welcome you to Cameroon and especially Garoua where you will be having your preliminary matches and probably subsequent matches.

“You recall that sometime last year I also was able to address you when we met in Douala when you came for a match against Central African Republic. I want to leverage on…