2021 AFCON: UPDATE – Ebuehi Joins Super Eagles Teammates In Garoua, 26 Players Now In Camp

Tyronne Ebuehi is the new arrival in the Super Eagles camp in Garoua, ahead of the 2021 AFCON holding in Cameroon.

Ebuehi’s arrival was confirmed by the Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji on Saturday morning.

This brings the number of Eagles players to 26 with Jamilu Collins and Odion Ighalo still being expected.

Ebuehi was given permission to feature for Venezia in their away trip to Salernitana in Thursday’s Serie A game.

However, the game did not go ahead as Salernitana failed to show up following issues of coronavirus in the team.

This will be Ebuehi’s second major tournament for Nigeria after appearing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles players in camp now:

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich…