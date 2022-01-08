2022 WCQ: Super Eagles To Know Play-off Opponent January 22

Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off opponent on January 22 in Douala, Cameroon.

The Executive Committee of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) announced the date and venue for the draw at its meeting.

The Eagles and nine other qualified teams will be divided into two levels based on the official FIFA ranking, published in November 2021.

The five highest ranked teams will play against the five least ranked teams (the first leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).

According to the ranking published on the 19th of November 2021 after the last round, the distribution of the teams will see Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria in Pot one and Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and DR Congo will be in Pot two.

Meanwhile, the EXCO announced that the date and venue for the Côte d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON qualifying draw will also hold in Douala on 21 January 2022.

The preliminary round will be played by a knock-out…