AFCON 2021: Chukwueze’s Africa’s Lionel Messi -Trabelsi

Nabil Trabelsi, Gernot Rohr’s assistant has tagged Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze as Africa’s Lionel Messi.

Trabelsi stated this in an interview with Filgoal, where he said that Chukwueze’s possesses the the right quality to take the Super Eagles far

in Cameroon.

“Samuel is one of the best players in dribbling. I like to call him Africa’s Messi, which is the title he loves.

“He is one of the best players in the continent after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and the great players.

“He suffered an injury during the current season with Villarreal that kept him away from his team for a long time, but he returned again. He will come back better in the future.”

Chukwueze was influential for Nigeria during the 2019 edition of the tournament in Egypt.

