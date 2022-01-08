Ahead Nigeria Vs Egypt: Super Eagles’ 5 Recent AFCON Opening Games Vs North African Teams

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2021 AFCON with a difficult Group D opener with The Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, January 11 2022 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Ahead of the heavyweight clash, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at the Super Eagles’ five recent AFCON opening games against North African countries.

Egypt 3-1 Nigeria (2010 AFCON)

The Pharaohs of Egypt started the defense of their AFCON title at the 2010 edition with a tough opener against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Chinedu Obasi gave the Eagles the lead on 12 minutes, before goals from Emad Moteab, Ahmed Hassan and Gedo earned Egypt a 3-1 comeback win.

And while Egypt went on to win a third consecutive AFCON title, the Eagles finished third.

Morocco 1- 0 Nigeria (2004 AFCON)

Both countries clashed in their first group game at the 2004 AFCON hosted by Tunisia.

But it was Morocco who emerged winners thanks to a 77th minute goal by Youssef Hadji.

Morocco went all the way to…