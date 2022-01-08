Akpoguma Bags 4th Assist Of Season As Hoffenheim Climb To Third

Kevin Akpoguma secured his fourth assist of the season as Hoffenheim came from a goal down to beat visiting Augsburg 3-1, in Saturday’s Bundesliga, Completesports.com reports.

It was Akpoguma’s third in the league and fourth in all competitions for Hoffenheim.

The 26-year-old replaced an injured teammate and went on to provide the assist which put Hoffenheim 2-1 ahead on 44 minutes.

And in the 93rd minute, David Raum secured the three points when he made it 3-1.

The win saw Hoffenheim return to winning ways after drawing their last two fixtures.

They are now on a run of seven consecutive games without defeat, recording five wins and two draws.

Following the impressive win, Hoffenheim move up to third on 31 points in the league standing.

By James Agberebi

