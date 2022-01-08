Chelsea Cruise Past Chesterfield In FA Cup

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup as they dominated non-league Chesterfield from start to finish in a 5-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Werner gave the Blues the lead after just six minutes, as Hakim Ziyech’s shot was saved and the rebound fell to the German for a tap-in.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was a threat throughout the first-half on the left, and he doubled the lead with a sensational curling strike into the far corner after he cut inside.

Two minutes later, Lukaku turned in from close-range after good work from Lewis Hall, the 17-year-old who looked completely at home in the Chelsea side on debut.

It was 4-0 after 39 minutes, as Hall’s strike from outside the box was parried straight out to Christensen and he looped a header over Scott Loach in the Chesterfield goal.

Ziyech and Kai Havertz, introduced at the break, went close after the break, before Christian Pulisic was brought down and…