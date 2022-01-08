Eagles To Get $5m As 2021 AFCON Champions 

Super Eagles of Nigeria will get $5 million if they become champions at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

CAF Executive Committee resolved to increase the prize money of this year’s edition.

The decision was taken at Friday’s EXCO meeting chaired by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.

The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the AFCON and will be in effect in the upcoming edition.

The new AFCON Prize Monies will see the winner rewarded with $5 million (an increase of $500 000) and runner-up will get $2.75 million (an increase of $250 000).

Semi-finalists, $2.2 million (an increase of $200 000) while quarter-finalists will earn $1.175 million (an increase of $175 000).

This represents a total increase in the AFCON prize money of $1.850m.

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso will kick-off the tournament on Sunday, January 9th.

The Eagles will…