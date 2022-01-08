Eagles To Train Today At 4.30pm Ahead 2021 AFCON

The Super Eagles will train today, January 8, 2022 from 4:30 pm, as preparations continue ahead of this year’s AFCON.

Media officer of the Eagles Babafemi Raji disclosed this on Saturday.

According to Raji, the venue for the training is the

VSTS-Annex of Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Meanwhile, 26 players are currently in the Eagles’ camp following the arrival of Venezia defender Tyronne Ebuehi.

His arrival means only Odion Ighalo and Jamilu Collins are still being expected.

On Friday, the Eagles defeated Cameroon topflight side Coton Sport 2-0 in a practice match.

Skipper Ahmed Musa and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze were the scorers for the three-time AFCON winners.

They will open their Group D campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

